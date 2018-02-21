Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Seen here are American Samoa Power Authority (ASPA) meter readers delivering electric meter sockets to customers that had damaged meter sockets and called in for assistance. ASPA managing director Paul Young had told Samoa News that if “your meter socket was damaged by the storm, we have a limited amount to issue to customers that may need them. This will only be for customers that have a damaged meter socket due to Gita.”

As of 6p.m Feb. 19, ASPA has restored electricity to 10,860 — or 90.5% — out of 12,000 customers. Additionally, all public and private schools have power restored.

ASPA reiterated this important message to the public: “Treat all telephone and power lines as live at all times.” ASPA Facebook page provides restoration schedule and new updates. Samoa News is also providing these updates on www.samoanews.com

While ASPA has restored water to all of its 9,600 customers, the Authority’s current focus are on calls regarding low water pressure due to waterline breaks and high elevation customers.

Additionally, the island wide precautionary Boil Water Notice issued during Gita was lifted Feb. 18; however, the Boil Water Notice remains in effect for: Starting from ILIILI at the Antioch Assembly of God Church eastward to PAGO PAGO at service connections on the ocean (sami) side ONLY.

For solid waste, ASPA says damaged receptacles — bins and containers — have been reported by collection contractors and recorded. Collection contractors have focused on main road piles — public debris — since Feb. 10.