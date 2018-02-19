ASPA Gita Update - February 17, 2018 at 6pm POWER: - All Feeders (Primary lines) are energized up to Fagamalo now. Remaining areas are in Tualauta with broken poles and power lines - Total of 9,900 out of 12,000 (82.5%) customers have power now - Power restored to Samoa Baptist School today - Power restored to Aunuu RO building today - Power restored to Pacific Horizon School and Fa'asao/Marist High School today - Fagalii, Alataua, Kananafou, Peteli, and SPA schools have power today - Auma to Fagamalo has power to most customers - Coconut Pt. has power to most customers - Aoa has power to most customers - Amouli to Onenoa has power to most customers - Masefau has power to most customers - Malaeloa has power to most customers - Mesepa has power to most of customers - Fogagogo has power to most customers - Bay Area has power to most customers - Fagasa has power to most customers - Afono has power to most customers - Vatia has power to most customers - Aunuu has power to all customers - Manua has power to all customers Facilities operating on Standby Generators: - Fogagogo WW Plant Facilities with no Power: - Aunuu BlueSky Repeater (tree on transformer, broken bushings) - Aunuu ASTCA Tower (collapsed) - Mt. Alava (inaccessible due to fallen trees and rocks) ***Caution: Treat all telephone and power lines as live at all times.*** WATER: - Total of 9,600 out of 9,600 (100%) customers have water - Water crew working on getting Aunuu RO Unit on now that power has been restored - Intermittent water service from Tafeta to Aoloau Area due to water line breaks and service leaks. Crews are focusing efforts in this area. - Low pressure in Aoloau area due to low tank level. Waterline breaks causing delay in system recovery. Fire Department helping to haul water to this area. - Amanave Booster station on ASPA power grid now - Olotele and Canco Hill have water (some areas have low pressure) - Water is on now up to Aoloau Village (some areas have low pressure) - Water is on now from Pago Pago all the way to Onenoa (some areas have low pressure) - Poloa has water to all customers - Aoa has water to all customers - Vatia has water to all customers - Masefau has water to most customers - Fagasa has water to all customers - Afono has water to all customers - Aunuu has water to all customers - Manua has water to all customers Remaining areas without water: - None. Focusing on low pressure calls due to waterline breaks and high elevation customers. ***Caution: All areas need to boil their water for consumption until further notice.*** ***Please continue to report all waterline breaks, theft, and water tempering to 699-1234*** WASTEWATER: - Coconut Pt. Lift Stations #2 & #3 on ASPA power grid - Freddies Beach Lift Station is on ASPA power grid - Coconut Pt. #1 Lift Station is on ASPA power grid - Lift Stations still without power (using generators or honey wagon): Andy Lift Station - Fogagogo WW Plant on Generator until power is restored (more power line work needed than originally anticipated) - Utulei WW Plant and all lift stations connected to the plant are all on the power grid since Sunday SOLID WASTE: - Damaged bins and 64 gal containers reported. - MSW Collection Container: resumed scheduled pickup for each route since 2/10/18 - MSW Bin Collection resumed scheduled pickup for each route since 2/10/18 - Damage and Debris Assessment conducted on 2/10/18 with estimate of 775 yd³ of Green Waste and 565 yd³ of scrap metals on government right of way. - Scrap Metal Collection Contractors were called in 2/10/18 for immediate roadside sweep. - Landfill Operations continue to coordinate the early and late disposal requests from collection contractors due to high demand of disposal on 2/12/18 and 2/13/18.