65 Cougars and Crusaders graduate

“A sweet Ending to a New Beginning” was the theme the Cougars and Crusaders of Faasao Marist High School graduates chose for their special day last Saturday at Fatu-O-Aiga hall, which is a part of the Catholic cathedral compound.

Proud parents, relatives and close friends gathered at the hall to celebrate the turning of the 65 tassels to a new beginning.

This year’s coverage of the 2017 graduation ceremony season is brought to you by Paramount Builders, a local company that prides itself in promoting education and investing in the territory’s children.

“Paramount Builders wants nothing more than to see our children succeed in whatever they do, whether it involves aspirations to work in the government or private sector. Our children are the most important resource we have. Invest in them.”

The FMHS 2017 Class of 65 graduates included one Valedictorian and two Salutatorians — all three are Cougars.

Class Valedictorian Ms. Gabrielle Langkilde is a 17-year-old from Tafuna and the middle child to 2 brothers. She has a 4.0 GPA and told Samoa News she will be attending Harvard University majoring in environment engineering. Other schools that also accepted her include Princeton University and University of California: Berkeley.

She loves math and said last summer she was part of the Step Up program and was an intern at the National Park, where she ended up finding her love for the environment and inspiration to go into environmental engineering. She is a recipient of the American Samoa Government (ASG) scholarship award.

Two students shared the salutatorian honor: Crisdel Aguila and Desly Amurao, both from Tafuna, and both are also recipients of ASG scholarship awards.

Crisdel, with a GPA of 3.9 will be studying at California State University majoring in Biology and said to Samoa News, “I promise to return back to American Samoa after my graduate degree as a Pediatric… to set up my own healthy facility to help the community to fight against cancer.” California State University comes with a full ride scholarship of $52,000. She was also accepted at the University of California: Berkely, with a scholarship also $52,000, as well as Depaul University with a scholarship $108,000.

Desly, with a GPA of 3.98, will be attending University of Portland and will be studying civil engineering because of her love for math and wants to help to better the community. She said to Samoa News, “I miss my fellow graduates so much already, I want to tell them to do their best and I know they will be successful.” University of Portland comes with a full ride $112,000. She was also accepted at Texas Tech University, and University of Hawaii- Manoa

Langkilde, who also received the highest SAT Award, gave an inspiring valedictorian speech encouraging her peers — “…each and every one of you has a potential for greatness but it depends on your drive and your inner desire to succeed because you’re not going to be the best football player if you’re going to play Madden and Xbox all day, you’re not going to be the best musician if you’re looking through different YouTube music videos, you’re not going to be the best student if your scrolling through Facebook, twitter and Instagram feed 24/7.

“You have to want it and be willing to do work and most importantly you have to be strong enough to push through your own self-doubts,” she said.

Lt. Governor Lemanu PeletI Mauga, in his special remarks, told graduates, “You are already ahead of us, you have a good place with a relationship with God. You have to do your part and work hard. There will be many challenges coming your way — ae aua le fefe aua o oe le fitafita a le Atua”(but don’t be afraid, you are a soldier of God).

He concluded, “Don’t forget to thank those who supported you with your work, especially thanking God and your family. Do not be afraid of tomorrow.”

COLLEGE ACCEPTANCE/SCHOLARSHIPS

Adi Muanivanua – accepted to Fiji National University.

Alexandrite Toleafoa – Woodbury University, University of California: Merced, Simmons College

Cassie Mahuka – University of Hawaii in Manoa, West Oahu, Hilo

Elisapeta Sagote – ASCC and New Mexico Military Institute

Elvera Ventura – ASCC

Epifania Petelo – Saint Martins University with a $64,000 Presidential Scholarship, $8,330 Gala Scholarship, $2,000 Catholic HS Scholarship, Washington State University $40,000, DePaul University $60,000

Glysa Blanco – ASCC, Hult International Business School with $52,000, DePaul University

Ionatana Tuitasi – ASCC, Washington State University, San Francisco Junior College

Judy Collins – University of Alaska: Anchorage, Everette Community College, New Mexico Military Institute

Leiata Sili – ASCC, University of California: Davis, University of Nevada: Las Vegas

Leone Alofa – ARMY, University of Portland $84,000, Albright College $100,000

Mercedezhelen Passi – Pomona College, University of Texas: Austin and Dallas

Myrah Ah-Mu – McMurry University, Saint Martin’s University $48,000, Abilene Christian University $104,000

Ninna Balauro – Randolph College $116,000, Albright University $112,000, Concord University $100,000

Orepa Talo – ARMY

Sophia Lim – Saint Martin’s University $65,000, Stetson University $102,000, Northern Arizona University

Timothy Dunstan – Chaminade University

Vivian Ho Ching – Southern Virginia University, Softball Scholar

Fred Meredith- ASCC, Modesto Junior College

Marlena Aunoa – ASCC, Wentworth Military Academy

Pesi Ilalio – National University of Samoa

Sina Polu – Linfield College, University of Portland, ARMY

CLASS 2017’S REMARKABLE JOURNEY

Close friends, families and honored guests gathered at the Fatu-O-Aiga Hall last Saturday morning to celebrate “a sweet ending to a new beginning” of the fellow graduates.

Principal Kamo Koloi, who was the master of ceremonies of the Commencement gave the welcoming remarks and introduced the FMHS Class of 2017’s Special speaker — none other than the former Principal of FMHS J.Victor Langkilde, who also serves as the FMHS PTA President.

Langkilde referred to the theme for the Class of 2017 and said, “Today’s theme a Sweet Ending to a New Beginning — a sweet ending is a reflection combination of your years at Faasao Marist High School. Today marks the sweet end of class 2017’s remarkable journey of the past 4 years. As you reflect today of the last 4 years you can be truly proud for accomplishing many amazing things for such young men and women.”

He gave examples of how during those 4 years so many of them have been successful by representing American Samoa in Guam’s Arts Festival, South Pacific Games, winning the Island wide competitions, sports competition, and much more.

The PTA president said tough times can be overcome by faith in God. “All teachers have taught you to always have God in your lives, of course your first teachers are your parents. Everything today is a combination of what we really started from our parents at home. So thank you parents for your love and support for your children to be here today.”

Langkilde invited the Class of 2017 to give a round of applause to their parents then continued.

“…Whatever you do, please remember the lessons you learned from Faasao Marist High School and at home,” he continued, adding, “As you embark on a new beginning, take with you faith and love that you may continue to do great and amazing things. This beginning that you embark on starting today will be your saving on another journey. Your pursuit for success by going to college, joining the military, and workforce will lead you to another sweet ending.”

The former Principal of FMHS concluded, “Class of 2017 stay motivated, stay determined, you are our future, today is a new beginning. Your voice will be heard; your actions will be seen more than ever. Make that difference, take everything that you have learnt in FMHS and use it. Faasao Marist High School has helped you spiritually, academically, and culturally.”

“Please it’s not how you start its how you finish, better late than never. Push yourselves to the limit, and remember always your parents, your family, our beloved America Samoa most importantly God. God bless you all and good luck!”

Langkilde’s daughter, Gabrielle Langkilde is the Valedictorian for this year’s class.

Cougars and Crusaders God bless you all as you start a new beginning from a sweet ending!

OTHER AWARDS AND ACHIEVEMENTS

Bishop Peter Brown Student Service Award – Leiata Sili

Paramount Chief Letuli Olo Student Leadership Award – Glysa Blanco

Religion Award – Leone Alofa (male) Glysa Blanco (Female)

Student Athlete Award – Mason Samoa (male) Gabrielle Langkilde (Female)

Highest SAT Award – Gabrielle Langkilde

FA’ASAO MARIST HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES LIST

Aguila, Crisdel

Ah-mu, Myrah

Aigofie, Peleiupu

Alofa, Leone

Amurao, Desly

Aunoa, Marlena

Balauro, Ninna

Blanco, Glysa

Calizo, Joshua

Collins, Judy

Dunstan, Timothy

Eary, Jason

Espiritu, Mark

Faaita, Ta’ape

Fe’a, Philomena

Fuamatu, Hantoya

Goodwin, Zane

Ho-Ching, Vivian

Ilalio, Pesi

Japin, Karissa

Kelekolio, Imeleta

Kheubuhl, Connor

Lagai, Matthew

Langkilde, Gabrielle

Leuma, Evelina

Lim, Sophia

Liu, Akenese

Liu-Kuey, Jared

Maeata’anoa, Karaneta

Mahuka, Cassie

Mah-Kwan, Donnalyn

Malaga, Vaiolo

Masoe, Valentine

Mauga, Caroline

Meredith, Fred

Moa, Jerry

Muanivanua, Adi

Nguyen, Isaiah

Oliver, Erma

Passi, Mercedezhelen

Patu, Bersedy

Patu, Brenda

Penalosa, Leizel

Petelo, Epifania

Polu, Patosina

Sagote, Elisapeta

Samoa, Mason

Sao, Tutulu

Savali, Vaoita

Savea, Marcella

Sili, Leiata

Sitagata, Malaki

Stowers, Virrah

Tafua, Michael

Talo, Orepa

Taveuveu, Faleafa

Togise, Peato

Toleafoa, Alexandrite

Toma, Salt

Tuifagatu, Malaki

Tuitasi, Ionatana

Uelese, Sailele

Valente, Spencer

Ventura, Elvera

Vigas, Jummah