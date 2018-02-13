58% now have power, 86% have water
Update Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 @ 12 noon
POWER:
- All Feeders (Primary lines) are energized 100%
- Total of 7,000 out of 12,000 (58%) customers have power now
- Aunuu has power to all customers now
- Manua has power to all customers now
WATER:
- Total of 8,300 out of 9,600 (86%) customers have water now
- Amanave Booster is energized now with generator. Pressurizing waterline to Poloa to fill water tank
- Pago Wells are all online now. Pressurizing system to supply water up to Alofau and then to Tula/Onenoa later on today
- Need Generators for Aoa, Vatia and Upper Masefau
- Aunuu has water to all customers
- Manua has water to all customers
WASTEWATER:
- All but 3 lift stations are on the power grid now. These 3 lift stations will be energized today.
- Fogagogo & Utulei WW Plants are now on the power grid.
SOLID WASTE UPDATE - February 12, 2018 @ noon
- Futiga Landfill is Open; a designated area for all green waste has been secured.
- Futiga Scrap Metal Yard is also Open for the public to dispose scrap metal wastes only.
- SW Municipal Solid Waste Collectors (contractors) are continuing with their collections (for bin and containers), as per route schedule.
Because ASTCA landlines are down, please contact customer service at 770-1600 or 770-1605.