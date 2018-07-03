Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Participants of the 2018 24th Samoa News Territorial Spelling Bee — major sponsor McDonald’s American Samoa — and the Department of Education at a practice session yesterday with Mrs. Evelyn Lili'o-Satele, who has helped prepare student-spellers for the event, since the first Bee in American Samoa.

There are 31 students this year vying for the opportunity to represent American Samoa in the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee.