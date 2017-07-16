Pictured is the 14-member ASDOE delegation heading to Koror, Palau for the 30th Pacific Education Conference (PEC), set for July 17-21 under the theme, ‘Quality and Sustainability in Education for Student Success’.

ASDOE deputy director Faaui Vaitautolu is heading the delegation — made up of nine elementary and high school teachers, including a former Teacher of the Year, five school principals, and 2017 Principal of the Year, Laloleva Polu.

According to ASDOE officials, due to a previous commitment, the current Territorial Teacher of the Year, Dana Ili is not able to attend the PEC.

Education director Dr. Ruth Matagi-Tofiga said this is one of the largest contingencies from ASDOE to attend the PEC in a while.

The event is held bi-annually.

“The PEC is a major source of professional development for our teachers and school administrators; our contingency will also be presenting at the 2017 PEC,” said Dr. Matagi-Tofiga, who noted that the 2017 topic is “Building the Road to Comprehension — One Word at a Time".

She said their presentation “offers an exploration of vocabulary strategies that will not only help our students with reading comprehension but will also offer different ways for teachers to present unfamiliar words to our Pacific children, who are mostly English language learners.”

The 30th PEC is co-hosted by the Republic of Palau’s Ministry of Education, the Palau Community College, and the Pacific Resources for Education and Learning (PREL). The last PEC, in 2015, brought together over 1,000 participants and featured 110 workshops and seven plenary sessions, according to the PEC website.