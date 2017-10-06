Government and traditional leaders, cabinet members, along with friends and family members packed the Gov. Rex Lee Auditorium on Friday morning to witness the 32-graduates of the 25th Police Academy graduation ceremony.

Also taking part in the ceremony are 8 police officers who graduated from the previous 24th Police Academy as well as six officers of from the Corrections Academy that have already been assigned to the Territorial Correctional Facility.

No graduation ceremonies were held for the 24th academy and the Corrections Academy - completed more than a year ago.

Chief Associate Judge Mamea Sala Jr., administered the oath separately for the police officers and the correctional officers, followed by each officer being presented a certificate, along with a Bible, gifted by Secretary of Samoan Affairs Mauga Tasi Asuega.

For the sworn police officers of the 25th Police Academy, family members pinned on their police badge. And of the 32 graduates of the 25th Police Academy, 26 of them are now sworn in police officers and the rest - six of them - represents four other government entities: three from the local Department of Homeland Security (ASDHS)and one each from the Judicial Branch, Department of Marine and Wildlife Resources (DMWR) and Customs Division of Treasury Department.

Secretary of Samoan Affairs, Mauga Tasi Asuega, was the first of four speakers during the ceremony, which included the graduates been presented by Deputy Police Commissioner Falanai L. Sagapolutele and accepted by Police Commissioner Le’i Sonny Thompson at the start of the two-hour program.

Mauga, who is also a Paramount Chief, represented Samoan culture and traditional leaders, during his speech. And he offered Samoan words of wisdom and encouragement to the graduates. He also told the graduates that police work is not an easy task and it’s even made more difficult in today’s world, with police dealing with a wide range of issues, including the U.S.

He says American Samoa is also faced with difficulties in a number of areas, especially the drug and alcohol problems, as well as violence against women.

He called on the graduates not to forget the community to protect them at all cost and don’t take “your duty lightly” as law enforcement officer. He says the most important thing for police officers to remember is “your personal relationship with God” as well as “community relations.”

“You make a difference,” he told the graduates. “You make a difference to somebody.”

And with the “badge you wear, you are representing the government, the governor, the Fono and the entire community, including your family, village and church,” he said, adding that police officers walk to a different beat than others.

Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga reminded graduates of their important role in law enforcement, and that is protecting “your parents, your village, and your entire community.” Additionally, the protection of the community “is in your hands” and echoed Mauga’s statement that police work is no longer an easy task now a days — even in American Samoa with the many challenges.

He called on all graduates to “speak with respect to the community.”

Rev. Elder Fa’amao Asalele of the CCJS Fagatogo delivered both the invocation and benediction. Asalele, a retired senior police official, also gave advice to the graduates, saying that there are three specific words when it comes to police work: “Commit, Submit, and Omit.”

“Commit - your self to the work that you do. Submit - live and work in accordance with the law,” he told graduates. And “Omit - don’t do things that you are not supposed to do, the bad things” that will paint a negative image “of your job” and will become an embarrassment to “your parents, children and family.”

He recalled during his time at DPS when he was involved in two academies and the goal was to ensure that police officers are educated and well trained. He also recalled for the audience what former police commissioner, Sen. Galeai Tuufuli used to tell cadets of the police academies and the same words were echoed by a professional law enforcement officer in California, “the most dangerous person who’s walking on the street, is a cop who does not know what he’s doing.”

He says the graduates have been educated and training during the academy and the “knowledge” learned should apply directly to the work of law enforcement. And “never forget our community” in which “you always show respect,” he said.

Among the VIPs on stage with the governor and Mauga, were Galeai, and former police commissioner, Sen. Tuaolo Manaia Fruean.

(See Monday’s edition on other speeches from the ceremony.)

THE GRADUATES

For the 25th academy, names of the 26 officers:

Tigilau Fagota; Salafa’aniusila Fairholt; Farani Farani; Tavake N Foma’i; Deidra Harrington-Latu; Fa’atiu Lepou; Satia T. Leulu; Samuel Lili’u; Fa’auma Malo; Kereti III Mata’utia; Korama H. Moetala; Okesene T. Mua’ava; Muta Muta; Aokuso Paolo; Christine T. Paselio; Saito Pesaleli; Clarence Pila; Punalilo Tipa; Carter J. Soliai; Alwin Sorensen; Lagaali Jim. Stanley; Ema L. Tagaloa; Suttermemory Talamoni; Philip Salanoa; Feu Jr Tili ma Kenny Tuiloma.

The six graduates from other ASG entities: Paia Toeava, Jolene Mageo and Jacob Fano from ASDHS; Maua Tupua of the Judicial Branch; Bill Woo Ching of DMWR and David McMoore of Customs Division.

From the 24th academy: officers Fa’amanuiaga Areta; Raymond Fai’ilagi; Heamasi Jr Latu; Ta’iala Malala; Solo Malua; Jimmy Tagata; Justin B. Thompson and Jason Uti.

From the Corrections academy: Iakopo Ioapo; Maureen Peko; Iosefa Siatini; Toelau Talopau; Helen Tatupu and Tovia Tuli Jr.