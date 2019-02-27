2019 Territorial Science Fair — full awards list to be released soon

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Sisters, Sesalina Berna Malia Vai Kitiona and Gael Sivao Vai Kitiona took home 2nd place overall for their respective categories — in the elementary division — during the recent Islandwide Science Fair.

Ten-year-old Sesalina is a Level 5 student at Lupelele Elementary and her 8-year-old sister Gael, is in Level 3. Sesalina’s project was titled “How do Oranges with Rinds Float” and she competed in the Environmental Science category, while Gael's project was entitled: “Can Raw Eggs Bounce” was entered into the Physics category. Congratulations to the Kitiona sisters, pictured with their trophies and prizes.

Congratulations also to Da In Myung for 1st Place Overall — South Pacific Academy, in the high school division. (Samoa News is currently awaiting official word from the ASDOE of awards in each category and division for the 2019 Territorial Science Fair.)

[photo: courtesy]