2019 Territorial Science Fair competition gets underway

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Young scientists from the Elementary Division (K-8) representing local and private schools yesterday, during the first day of the 36th Annual American Samoa Science Fair 2019 themed: "Spirit of Discovery" and hosted at the SFC Konelio Pele Army Reserve Center in Tafuna.

Dozens of the territory's brightest are competing in the event, sponsored by the American Samoa Department of Education's Office of Curriculum and Instruction Science/Health Division.

Today is set-up day for the secondary division (high school). Judging takes place tomorrow and is open to the public.

Friday, Feb. 15 is the awards ceremony from 2p.m. — 4p.m also at the US Army Reserve Center.

This year, future scientists will be presenting projects in various areas including Behavioral and Social Science; Biochemistry; Botany; Chemistry; Earth and Space Science; Engineering; Environmental Science; Marine Science; Mathematics; Medicine and Health; Microbiology; Physics; Technology; and Zoology.

Those competing in the territorial science fair were selected by their respective schools, which held their own project showdowns late last year.