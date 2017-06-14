17 Segaula starting a new chapter

The first public high school commencement ceremony held this year was for the graduating class of Manu’a HS on Friday, June 2, inside the school gymnasium at the Segaula campus.

Government officials and dignitaries who attended the ceremony had to travel by air and sea to witness the first page of the graduates' book, as indicated in this year's graduation theme.

Because there were only 17 graduates, the ceremony was shorter than all the others which followed on Tutuila. Nonetheless, it was well attended by cabinet members, the clergy, parents, families and friends of the graduates who came armed with lots of different candy and floral ula for their favorite Segaula.

This year’s coverage of the 2017 high school graduation season — for Valedictorian and Salutatorian — is brought to you by Paramount Builders, a local company that prides itself in promoting education and investing in the territory’s children and students.

The program started with an invocation by Rev. Elder Iosefa Autele who encouraged the graduates to lead on and conquer all they can in life.

Musical selections were all delivered by the graduating class.

School principal Patricia Fuiava’s address started off with a thankful note, expressing her gratitude to all invited guests who traveled from afar to be present and witness the happiest day for the graduates, their parents and families.

She also thanked the clergy for their support through prayers offered for the students, teachers, and faculty of Manu’a HS; the PTA for their support at all the times, lending a hand during numerous activities that required financial assistance; and the faculty and staff of Manu's HS for all their hard work throughout the year.

Fuiava thanked the Department of Education, the Governor and Lt. Governor, and also the educators from World Teach who have taught at the school, are loved by the people, and will be departing the island following graduation.

“These young enthusiastic teachers are leaving Manu’a, but they love it here - like it is paradise. We are so sure they will come back to visit us in the future. God be with you in your future endeavors and may you keep the Manu’a feeling strong!” Fuiava said to the volunteer teachers.

Her last words for the graduating class: “Be strong. We’ve given you our best to prepare you for the trials ahead. Go forth and conquer all you can, and just be your best in all you can do! This is a new leaf of your book!”

This year's highest honor was awarded to valedictorian Alphina Liusamoa who was born in American Samoa but resides in Luma, Ta'u.

She attended Fitiuta Elementary School and later transferred to Faleasao Elementary School.

Alphina is the daughter of Porotesano and Puao Liusamoa and her spiritual parents are Rev. Fa’ata’ape and Sipa’u Lavata’i of CCCAS Ta’u, and also Rev. Ekitoa and Suli Sopoaga.

Alphina graduated with a GPA of 3.98, scored 1380 on the SAT, and 46 on the ASVAB.

She has been accepted to various off island colleges, including Dixie State University, St George, Utah State, Chaminade University ($20,000 scholarship), and also the American Samoa Community College (ASG scholarship) where she will start classes beginning fall semester, majoring in marine biology.

As a Segaula, Alphina received a scholarship to attend the JSA program in New York during her sophomore year.

During the summer of her junior year, she received the Transportation Public Works Scholarship to attend New Mexico Institute. Alphina was a member of the Close-Up Program that traveled to Washington DC last year in May.

She served as president of the Student Body Association of Manu’a High her senior year, and placed third in the Group Exhibition Category during the Islandwide History Day Competition.

Her favorite quote, which she lives by, is: “Put God First!”

The second highest honor this year was presented to salutatorian Sabrina Asaivao of Faleasao, Manu’a. Sabrina attended Faleasao Elementary School from Levels 1- 8, and she is a member of the CCCAS youth of Falesao under the guidance of her spiritual parents Rev. Elder Iosefa and Fouina Autele.

She is the daughter of Patiasa and Avaavau Asaivao.

Sabrina graduates with a GPA of 3.80, an SAT score of 1280, and an ASVAB score of 48.

She was a member of the Close-Up Program that traveled to New York during her junior year, she served as vice president of the National Honor Society, of which she was a member for three years; and secretary of the Student Body Association during her senior year.

Sabrina has been accepted to Dixie State University, St. George, Utah State, the University of Hawaii - Hilo, and Chaminade University (Merit Scholarship of $50,000).

Sabrina was the recipient of a certificate and $100 Rotary Award and placed third overall in the Group Exhibition Category (together with valedictorian Alphina) during the Islandwide History Day Competition.

Her favorite quote at all times: “Love your parents and respect everybody.”

Congratulations Segaula Class of 2017!

17 FANAU FA’AUU MAI LE LAUMUA O LE SEGAULA 2017

O le amataga o le masina lenei sa faataunu’uina ai le faauuga a le Aoga Maualuga a Manu’a ma e to’a sefulu ma le fitu i latou na talia o latou tipiloma.

Na patipatia le fa’amoemoe ma sa tula’i le tama’ita’i Pule A’oga Patricia Tuimalealiifano Fuiava e fa’afeiloa’ia le mamalu ua sasao, aua na masi’i atu le affoga le Lutena Kovana Lemana Peleti Mauga ma le aumalaga i le Fa’atonu Sili o A’oga, Dr. Ruth Matagi-Tofiga, fa’apea le Faipule o Amerika Samoa i le Konekeresi Aumua Amata, le affoga le Kovana Itumalo o le Manu’atele Laolagi Savali, ma nisi o le au valaaulia i le Laumua o le Segaula.

Bluesky Communications is a proud sponsor of this year’s graduation season and would like to congratulate all graduates and best wishes in your future endeavors.

“Ua fuiono le aso, aua ua fetaiai malo, to’ainu’u malaga mamao ma le taua sa tatalia ae o lo’o mamau pea lago o le nofo fa’atali a le vasega fa’aiuaso ma matua, tainane le laumua nei. Ua tau le usuga, ua tau fo’i le fogatia, ua manuia le aso,” o le folasaga fa’atalofa a le tama’ita’i pule, ina ua mae’a le avanoa i le susuga Rev. Elder Iosefa Autele mo le tatalo e amatalia ai le fa’amoemoe.

Saunoa le Sui Kovana mo sana tima’iga i le vasega fa’aiuaso, e faapea, “O la outou manulauti ua fa’ailo nei, ‘O le aso Lenei, o se isi amataga o le matou Tusi’. Ua talafeagai ma se fa’asinomaga mo lo outou lumana’i, ina ia fa’amauina lenei fo’i la’asaga taua ua outou ausia i le manuia.”

“Ua amata nei ona outou susu’e le itulau faigata, o le folauga o le a outou faia ta’ito’atasi, e tauau e tu’ua e outou matua ma aiga o le siomaga sa outou masani ai, e ola a’e i fe’au e masani ai, mea tau le aiga ma le aganu’u ua avea ma tatou amio e iloga ai i tatou o Samoa. Ae o le a aga’i atu i atunu’u i fafo, e ese fo’i o latou uiga, tu ma aga, ae aua le fefe, ua agava’a i tatou mo nei suiga uma, pau o lea, aua ne’i galo ia te oe, Lou Atua, ou matua ma aiga, ae maise o lou atunu’u na e ola a’e ai,” o a Lemanu lea.

“O tatou malosi’aga o tatou matua ma Faia’oga sa fa’amoemoe i ai, lea o le a tu’u atu oe ua lava tapena e i latou, aua ne’i galo lou malosi’aga lea. O i tatou na ola a’e e mautu le fa’asinomaga i le Falesa e tatalo mo mea uma i le Atua soifua e fia’i mai, aua e te suia le laupepa lena o le tatou olaga, alu ma ave!”

“I le taimi nei, ua mae’a a’otauina i tatou, ua tatou iloa mea e aoga mo i tatou, ua tatou iloa fo’i mea lelei mo i tatou. E aoga le suiga, e mafai ona fai sou sao mo lou aiga, lau ekalesia ae maise o lou atunu’u. Aua le fefe e fai mea fou, fa’ata’ita’i i ai, ae tatalo i le Atua e aumai ai le poto e iloa ai mea e suia, ma mea e le tatau ona suia.”

“Ia e savali i au fa’aupuga, ia e taulamua ona faia e pei ona e saunoa ai, aua a le taunu’u au folafolaga, ua le mau fa’atuatuaina oe e ou tagata. Aua lava nei e faia se tala e te silafia e le mafai ona fa’ataunu’u.”

E tusa ai o le latou sini, sa ia toe tima’i ai, “Aua le faia ni tala e te silafia e le mafai ona e faia, fa’amaoni ia te oe lava. Fa’amau i lau tusi mea ua e silafia o mea e mafai ona faia. Aua le fefe e fa’atino mea fou, o mea na e iloga ai lou malosi atoatoa. Manatua pe afai e le mafai, ae ua matua tele se lesona e maua mai i mea ua le gafatia ona fa’aauau, ma ia toe taumafai ma saga taumafai ina ia mafai.”

Na tutula’i le fofoga o le Polokalama fa’asolo mo le sauniga, Donna Mataese, ina ia fa’alauiloa le Tulaga Lua o le vasega fa’aiuaso fa’apea ma le ua avea le Togisilia 2017. O le tama’ita’i o Sabrina Asaivao na ia mauaina le tulaga lua i lana GPA 3.80, o lana SAT 1120 ma o ia sa amata mai ana a’oa’oga i le Faleasao Elementary ma e alaala fo’i i Falesao, Manu’a.

O le togisilia o le tama’ita’i o Alphina Liusamoa mai Luma, Tau. O lana GPA 3.98; ma togi o lana siege SAT 1340, sa malaga fo’i i le Close Up ma e fa’alua ona malaga i le Statesman Program.

Ina ua tu’uina atu aloa’ia le fanau faau’u mo le fa’amaoniga a le tama’ita’i Fa’atonusili o A’oga, Dr Ruth Matagi Tofiga, sa ia fa’ataunu’uina lana fa’amaoniga, ona saunoa lea e fa’o’o atu le fa’afetai tele i le Pulega o le A’oga i Manu’atele, le vasega o Faia’oga uma ae maise l Au Kuka, Ave Pasi ma va’ai lotoa. Sa ia matua fa’afetaia lava le vasega o faia’oga mai le World Teach, lea ua matua fiafia i latou e galulue i Manu’a.

Ona ia saunoa lea fa’ailo se tala’aga o se tasi o tama talavou Manu’a moni lava na soifua a’e i lona aiga i Faleasao, ma ia mana’o e saili le poto lautele ina ia fai sona aoga i lona malo ma ona tagatanuu ae masie sona sao i le Manu’atele.

“Na ia tu’ua ona matua ae auvasa mai i Tutuila ma a’oga ai, gata lana a’oa’oga i le Vasega 8 e pei ona muta ai aoga i na tausaga, faiaoga lea i le a’oga i tua i afio’aga, ae i ai lava le naunau e fia saili nisi tusi pasi i fafo. Peita’i, maua mai avanoa fa’afoma’i i le FSM i Fiti, talosaga ma maua ai le avanoa, a’o tumau pea lana a’oa’oga i le vasega 8. Taliu mai Fiti ua pasia lelei tusi pasi e avea ai ma foma’i. O ia lea o Dr Saipele Matagi.” O le tama o le tama’ita’i fa’atonu sili o A’oga.

O le auga o lenei tala, o le a tatalia le isi 10 tausaga pe mata o a lava ni tusi o le a mae’a fa’amaumau e le vasega fa’aiuaso, ina ia tatou faitau i ai. Na tolaulauina fo’i i laua ua maua avanoa fa’asikolasipi mo a’oa’oga i le ASCC ma sa mauaina lea e Alphina Liusamoa ma Selesitina Scanlan.

O pese ma vi’iga o le fa’au’uga atoa sa usina lava lea e le vasega fa’aiuaso ma sa iloga ona matagofie upu o le latou toe pese e aualofa ai i le latou laumua pele, “Tama Segaula fa’amuamua le Atua, O lo ta fa’avae lena, E teu Segaula i si ou fatu, fa’amagalo mai a’u.”