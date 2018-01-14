Popular Reggae Soul band, Culture Crew, from Utah, U.S.A, is heading to both Samoas next month.

On tour with a mission to weave the two universal languages of music and love, these soulful singers aren’t just coming to serenade us with their soulful sounds.

Their goal is also to end the water crisis in the world by educating and supplying water filtration so that everyone has access to clean drinking water.

Formed in 2017, the Culture Crew is made up of four members of experienced musicians of different musical calibers, but all have the same purpose driven ambition to make a universal impact with their talents.

With cultural connections to the Pacific, band members Aaron Watene, Ammon Watene, Sam Schultz and international Pacific Island Reggae artist, Pati are looking forward to their “music with a mission” tour to Samoa and American Samoa.

In an interview with the Samoa Observer, co-founder of Culture Crew, Sam, gave us an insight on why their Samoa leg of the trip is special to them and what they hope to accomplish while they are here.

“Samoa is a special place to us, most of us have roots there,” Sam said.

“Our band members also grew up there. When we enter a community to play music, we also want to bless the people in that community. This consists of social outreach projects pertaining to those less fortunate, struggling with illness, addiction.”

Samoans all over the world will feel connected to Culture Crew’s brand of music that never seems to go out of style with Polynesians worldwide and has the ability to bring them together. Their combined sound reflects each members musical influence which is a blend of Polynesian style reggae soul and r‘n’b. The band will tour Samoa from February 9th-18th and American Samoa February 18th-25th.

