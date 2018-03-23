Troy Polamalu is excited to help the next generation of football players achieve success in their careers while serving in his new role as the Head of Player Relations with the Alliance of American Football (AAF). Polamalu will look to help the league's players thrive in both their professional and personal lives while making an impact in their families as well as in their communities. "I’m excited to impart my experience to help our players maximize their potential ...,” he told 247 Sports this week. [photo and source: 247 Sports]