Daylight on Saturday was clean up day for residents of Tutuila following Tropical Storm Gita. Workers are seen Saturday clearing up this business in Nuuuli that was damaged by the storm on Friday morning. Tropical Storm Gita was located approximately 75 nautcal miles east of Niue at approximately 12 noon Samoa time on Saturday, Feb. 10. The storm has tracked southward at 07 knots over the past six hours. [photo: Fili Sagapolutele]