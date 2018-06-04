Washington, D.C. — The American Samoa Society of Washington, DC is proud to share the exciting news that they made the cut. The National Conference of State Societies [NCSS] announced the 6 finalists for the 2017 Roy C. Haines Award on Monday, April 2, 2018.

The Haines Award is given to the State Society or Territorial Society that:

• Demonstrates sustained best organizational practices resulting in a viable and active society

• Supports and participates in NCSS programs, projects, and activities

• Connects with the home state entities either located in the state or the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area

• Sponsors special projects, programs, or activities of a community-service nature reflecting credit on the society, its members and by extension on the NCSS

The Award winner will be announced at the NCSS Cherry Blossom Princess Grand Ball on Friday, April 13, 2018 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in DC.

There are six outstanding contenders for this award. They are all wonderful and very active state and territorial societies, but only one can be chosen. The finalists are:

* American Samoa Society

* California State Society

* Guam Society of America

* Illinois State Society

* Maine State Society

* North Carolina Society of Washington

Congresswoman Aumua Amata, her Chief of Staff Ina Yahn and staff congratulated Isapela Coggins, president of the American Samoa Society, the society board and members for a job well done and for being chosen as a finalist for this prestigious award.

According to President Coggins, the membership truly deserves recognition for all the great work, community outreach projects and annual events they coordinate in the District of Columbia, as well as Maryland and Virginia representing our territory.

Pictured during one of their major events is the society’s truck crew team at the ‘Wreaths Across America Project’ at the Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday, December 16, 2017.

Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember the men and women who served our country, honor our military and their families, and teach our children about our freedom and those who protect it.

You can follow the American Samoa Society of Washington, DC on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheAmericanSamoaSociety and learn more about NCSS: https://statesocietiencss.squarespace.com/