Apia, SAMOA — Prominent Samoan businessman La'auli Alan Grey has passed away at the age of 82.

The Samoa Observer says La'auli, the hotelier who played an instrumental role in the development of Samoan rugby and tourism in Samoa, passed away peacefully at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital Saturday morning.

Mr Grey ran the Aggie Grey's Group, which includes the bungalows and the Sheraton Samoa Aggie Grey's Resort (only minutes from Faleolo International Airport), the Le Méridien Tahiti resort in French Polynesia and Samoa Scenic Tours, with their son, Fred, and daughter Tanya.

He was the son of famous proprietor, the late Aggie Grey.