Le Fetuao Samoan Language Center invites all Samoan language program leaders and educators in Hawai‘i to take a look at the Samoan writing and linguistics aspects of our native language. To that end, Le Fetuao is sponsoring a series of workshops focusing on Samoan grammar.

The next workshop is scheduled for March 31. People can register via admin@lefetuao.com or call 808-208-6442.

Pictured from a February workshop are Fepuleai Lasei Dr. John Mayer (professor of Samoan language program at UH Manoa), Elisapeta Alaimaleata (Executive Director & founder of Le Fetuao), teachers Eleanor Coffin and Tusi Mayer; Rowena Reid, Misipati Fiu and Maryann Mapu (BYU Samoan Program),, Aoatoa and Faleiva Augafa (Kanana Fou CCCAS representatives), John Pātū (UH West O’ahu Samoan Program), and Eddie Danielson and Ropeti Ale (UH Manoa Samoan Program Staff).