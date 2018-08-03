International Women’s Day is a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination. Ordinary women have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities. International Women's Day is celebrated in many countries around the world. It is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.

Since its inception, International Women’s Day has assumed a new global dimension for women in developed and developing countries alike. The growing international women’s movement, has helped make the commemoration a rallying point to build support for women’s rights and participation in the political economic areas.

Celebrate the women of American Samoa and recognize their accomplishments today and everyday!

Loto Toa ia Alualu i Luma

#PressforProgress

O le Aso Fa'avaomalo o Tama'ita'i (Mati 8, 2018) o se aso lea e fa'amanatu ai i le lalolagi atoa nisi o taumafaiga fa'atino i le itu tau tamaoaiga, upufaiomalo ma le vafealoa'i a tama'ita'i ile tuana'i, taimi nei ma le lumana'i. O lenei fo'i aso tatou te aloa'ia ai sao o tama'ita'i i lo tatou lalolagi ma ia nofouta pea i le vatutusa o alii ma tama'ita'i. O le autu o le tausaga nei e fa'apea: "Loto Toa e Alualu i Luma." Vala'au atu i tagata uma pe fai ifo oe ia te oe e fesoasoani e fausia se lalolagi e sili atu ona galulue fa'atasi e aofia ai tagata uma.

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the economic, political and social achievements of women past, present, and future. We use the day to recognize the contributions that women have made to our society, and to bring awareness to the continuing inequality between genders.

Women leaders from across the Pacific make a positive impact on society, and we must leverage this momentum to further our progress as a community. Some of the many inspiring women include Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo representing Guam, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard representing Hawaii, and the Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine, who is the first woman head of government anywhere in the Pacific Islands.

I salute these women--and all women--who make a meaningful impact everyday in American Samoa, the Pacific Islands, and around the world.

Ma ia Manuia

(Sponsored by Congresswoman Aumua Amata in the spirit of community service)