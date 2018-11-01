Not only can Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa play football, but he also has a hidden talent: He can sing and play the ukulele.

Before leading his team to win the national college football title on Monday, the former Saint Louis standout treated his coaches to a Christmas performance on Dec. 22.

It was the team’s final practice before Christmas break and before traveling to New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl semifinal.

Video of him singing "Noqu Lewa" by Na Drua and "Honi Honi" by Laga Savea was shared on Twitter, but it wasn’t until the Crimson Tide won the championship that the clip started going viral.