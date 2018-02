Just prior to the landing final approach, the veteran crew of Hawaiian Airlines inaugural Airbus 330-200 to American Samoa decided to celebrate their historic journey with a group photo acknowledging Miss Pacific, Matauaina Gwendolyn To'omalatai. See Cool Stuff below for great story about HA Captain Kevin Hardin and local Alton Halani Fa’asala. [Photo by Barry Markowitz, 2/5/18, 8:50pm]