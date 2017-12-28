Another buddy bites the dust. Aging, it seems, is measured out in deaths. But a life goes on in the memories it leaves behind. I remember Eti the bon vivant, Eti the original Apia hippie, Eti the bongo player, but especially Eti the poet, Eti the Samoan Beat bard. No one gave a better, more entertaining poetry reading. He had no fear of sharing his emotions.

Going through his poems I have here, I found a short old favorite to share, quintessential Eti:

Birthday Present

It was the eve

of the new moon

that my daughter

gave me a pebble

for my birthday.

It was gift wrapped

with tiny fingers,

sticky with mango juice.

Rest in peace, uso. Your memory is a happy one.