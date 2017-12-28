Eti Sa’aga (1950-2017)
Another buddy bites the dust. Aging, it seems, is measured out in deaths. But a life goes on in the memories it leaves behind. I remember Eti the bon vivant, Eti the original Apia hippie, Eti the bongo player, but especially Eti the poet, Eti the Samoan Beat bard. No one gave a better, more entertaining poetry reading. He had no fear of sharing his emotions.
Going through his poems I have here, I found a short old favorite to share, quintessential Eti:
Birthday Present
It was the eve
of the new moon
that my daughter
gave me a pebble
for my birthday.
It was gift wrapped
with tiny fingers,
sticky with mango juice.
Rest in peace, uso. Your memory is a happy one.