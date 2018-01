The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame has selected Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster as the 2017 recipient of the Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year Award presented by Hawaiian Airlines. The 6-foot 2, 215-pound, Smith-Schuster was born in Long Beach, California and is of Samoan ancestry. He is in his rookie season out of the University of Southern California. [photo: Poly Football Hall of Fame]