The New Zealand gov’t has kicked off what it calls the "Pacific reset", with Jacinda Ardern beginning her first trip to the region as Prime Minister.Prime This comes after the Foreign Minister promised to boost aid and embark on a new strategy with New Zealand's Pacific neighbors. Pictured Nnew Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern arrives in Samoa with her partner, Clarke Gayford. P[hoto: Pool photo / Michael Craig / New Zealand Herald via RNZI]