Good Friday is the day on which Catholics throughout the world commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. As seen in this photo in the early hours of last Friday, members of the Fagatogo St. Joseph Catholic church peforming the Stations of the Cross, a 14-step devotion, which re-traces the steps of Jesus Christ as he carried his cross to his Crucifixion. A performance repeated throughout the world by Catholics. Holy Week culminates with Easter Sunday, celebrated yesterday. [photo by AF]