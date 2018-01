Baby Rex was the first to be born in Auckland, and possibly the world, in the New Year. He made his first appearance at just one minute past midnight on New Year's Day 2018. It doesn’t appear that there were any babies born earlier on Samoa, Tonga, and Kiritimati. New parents Ena and Chien Lu, both 32, were beaming on Monday morning. Read the story at Stuff New Zealand. [Jason Dorday / Stuff NZ]