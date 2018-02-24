This photo provided by a local resident, shows the temporary emergency shelter, in the form of a tent, provided by the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a family in Nu’uuli whose home was destroyed or severely damaged by Tropical Storm Gita. The tents are part of the direct federal assistance under the presidential emergency declaration for American Samoa. FEMA presented the tents to ASG, which is in charge of distribution and installation. [Courtesy photo]