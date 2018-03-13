Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga and the US Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Federal Coordinating Officer for the current disaster, Benigno ‘Bern’ Ruiz have signed the Territory-FEMA agreement, which outlines federal programs being made available through the major disaster declaration following Tropical Storm Gita. Among the federal programs are the implementation of the Individual Assistance Program, the Public Assistance Program and funding for Hazard Mitigation. [photo: ASG n FEMA]