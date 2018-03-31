One of the biggest things the Special Education (SPED) teachers and administrators at Samoana HS are proud of, is the fact that students in regular classes are always understanding and patient with their counterparts with disabilities - those in the SPED program. They treat them as equals and make time to visit them, as witnessed in this photo, where some members of the Sharks Close-Up Club stopped by with goodies and treats to share with SPED students during Developmental Disability Awareness Week. [photo: BC]