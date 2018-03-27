Michael Sun of South Pacific Academy was one of the First Place winners in this year's Territorial Math Competition — there were five in total with perfect scores that shared honors in the elementary division of the Math Comp. Paramount Builders, ASTCA, ACE, ASPA, Auto Nation, and Manu'a’s Store sponsored prizes and trophies for the event. Sun is also the winner of this year’s Samoa News Territorial Spelling Bee — major sponsor McDonald’s American Samoa — and will be competing at the Scripp’s National Bee in May. [photo: LAF]