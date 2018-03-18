For the first time in nearly a decade, the Manumalo Flames fielded a team for the 2017-2018 ASHSAA girls softball league. The private school in Malaeimi, led by head coach and MHS principal Tiana Trepanier, assisted by Angel Ifopo, finished in 5th place, after losing to Leone HIgh School (10-15) during the quarterfinals Leone advanced to the semifinals but lost to Nuuuli Vo-Tech. They are now going to the big dance, squaring off against local powerhouse, the Faasao Marist Lady Cougars. [photo: courtesy]