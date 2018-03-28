First Lady Cynthia Moliga hosted a special group of kids last week: the Special Education students of Samoana HS. The visit was part of the school's agenda for Developmental Disability Awareness Month. The SPED group was escorted to Mauga-o-Alii by teachers, staff members, and their peers from the Home of the Sharks. Each student was presented with golden and silver eggs. As the territory prepares to celebrate Easter this coming Sunday, the eggs — filled with sweets and treats — were a fitting parting gift. [photo: BC]

