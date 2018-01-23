American Samoa’s Puleleiite Tufele Lia Jr. gave a presentation on the advent of new territorial cables at the annual PTC conference in Honolulu, on Saturday — Jan. 20, 2018 — with major American Samoa telecom experts Aoe’e Adolfo Montenegro (consultant to Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga and executive of Federated States of Micronesia’s FSM Cable) and Bluesky exec Douglas Creevey in attendance.

Hopefully these public chats result in improved internet speed and bandwidth... or you can employ empty Vailimas to solve your communication issues by personally cramming your messages in a bottle and tossing it out to sea. Sometimes old school is more reliable these days, eh?

Why do Coolios care about ‘ol Tim pictured above? Tim is the proud husband of Samoan Nive Filipo. Hmmm, he’s married to a Samoan, he is based in Hong Kong... home of the HK 7s where Manu Samoa will compete. And sooo...Nive, your duty as a Hong Kong based Samoan is to throw a small party before April’s HK 7’s for Samoa News staffers, and a huge party after Manu Samoa wins the HK 7’s championship. And if you don’t mind, have your kind handsome husband, bring down to the field, a few cups of Guinness Beer every hour for me.

Scientific proof: Hydration=xlnt Manu Samoa photos (or Cool Stuff will think he is submitting Rhonda & Patty great action images, but won’t really care when his head has got the Guinness spin on).

The Samoa News as usual is everywhere. Expect more Cool Stuff Police Month exclusive product stories from a Las Vegas conference, in part focused on serving law enforcement.