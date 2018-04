A Leone Lions’ player looks to clear the ball against two Fa’asao-Marist Crusaders defenders during an ASHSAA Boys’ JV soccer game on Monday, March 26, 2018 at Pago Park Soccer Stadium as the ASHSAA Boys Soccer season kicked off. Both Leone teams won their respective games that day, with the varsity winning 3-1 and the JV squad, 3-0. Read story in sports. [FFAS MEDIA/Brian Vitolio]