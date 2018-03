A look at the "TOP 5" for this year's Territorial Science Fair competition, high school division. Pacific Horizons took off with three of the TOP 5 Awards, including overall first place Gloria Park (far left). 2nd and 5th place honors went to South Pacific Academy, while Faasao Marist walked away with 3rd place. Samoa News notes that there was a tie for second place overall, which was shared by PHS and SPA. [photo: Leua Aiono Frost]