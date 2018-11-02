Fagaitua HS holds 3-day forum for Eastern District house candidates

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The U.S. Government Class from Faga’itua High School hosted three Representative Candidates Forum for all eastern districts.

Faga’itua High School’s U.S government class has been holding forums for all eastern districts: Maoputasi, Sua #1, Sua #2, Vaifanua, and Saole this week from October 24th - 26th, 2018. Candidates running for the title of Representative for each district were invited to answer and questions and share with the public what they have envisioned for each district. This forum allowed the senior class to gain additional knowledge on how the government of American Samoa mimics the U.S government and basically learn how to be future leaders of our government.

THE SAOLE DISTRICT

The first forum started with the Saole district. Students were to hold a program involving the candidate running for the Saole district; however, this district does not have any candidates running for the Representative position, therefore, students invited the acting Honorable Representative Mr. Titialii Kitara Vaiau to share his experience and to answer questions pertaining to current issues in American Samoa. Also due to the fact that he was an unopposed candidate, this forum was held during instructional time as a mini presentation. This forum was conducted on Wednesday, October 24th, 2018, and was a huge success for the students as well as Honorable Representative Vaiau.

THE DISTRICTS OF MAOPUTASI #1 AND SUA #1

On Thursday, October 25th, 2018, districts Sua #1 and Maoputasi #1 held their forum at the Fagaitua High School gymnasium at 4:00 in the evening. There are a total of 4 candidates running for the Representative title for Sua district #1: Mr. Faalae Tunupopo, Mr. Mataava Aga, Mr. Luai’taua Gene Pan, and Honorable Representative Fialupe Fiaui Lutu. For the Maoputasi district, one candidate was able to attend and that was Honorable Representative Mr. Faimealelei Anthony Fu’e Allen. This forum was open to the public and the community to attend.

Each candidate answered questions based on the issues American Samoa’s government is facing. The audience was able to understand some of the problems in American Samoa and how these candidates are willing to handle these issues. Problems such as the sea level rise, the use of retirement funds, global warming and the increase in foreign businesses. One of the responses from the candidates was a clarification made by Mr. Mataava Aga, from Sua #1 District, about the Retirement Funds, whereas he showed a demonstration of the funds of the American Samoa (A.S.) government using a water bottle. The water bottle represented the money holder and the water was the money. He then poked the water bottle and said that this is what happens when you take money from the retirement funds, it starts to leak and slowly fades away. Honorable Representative Mr. Faimealelei Anthony Fu’e Allen’s response to the issue of the sea level rise was that it was not only an issue that has been going on for so long, it is a national issue that deals with climate change. He also stated that he secured a fund of 1.3 million dollars for projects that relates to supports raising awareness about the issue. He was letting the people he’s representing that things will not just occur overnight, it takes time, progress, and commitment. With all of the great responses from each candidate, students, parents, and teachers were strengthening their knowledge of what their representatives are responsible for.

THE DISTRICTS OF MAOPUTASI #1, VAIFANUA, AND SUA #2

The last forum for the 2018 Election Day that Fagaitua High School students hosted was on a Friday, October 26th, 2018. This forum involved districts Vaifanua, Sua #2, as well as Maoputasi. From the Vaifanua district, Honorable Representative Mr. Lavea Fatulegae’e Palepoi Mauga was able to attend. From the Maoputasi district, Mr. Muaiavaona Fofoga Pila was able to participate in the Forum.

Together with the Sua #2 district, Honorable Representative Matagi Malotumau D. Sialega Mauga and Mr. Fiu Loia Gutu, altogether totaled up to be four candidates who were involved in the last day of the 2018 Forum. The fact that this program was a hard task to be accomplished by the students, the forum was still very beneficial when listening to what each candidate had to say about their background and their responses. The students asked questions pertaining to their platform, the local issues in American Samoa, and what they can do for the betterment of the future of American Samoa. Issues such as the abuse of drugs, retirement funds, etc.

Even though the candidates gave a response in two ways: an answer or a clarification, the community gained the political sense of what their representatives are doing for them and who would they want to choose to represent their district. For instance, candidates were asked on the issue of the illegal drugs increase here in American Samoa and what they would do to solve this matter. Honorable Representative Mr. Lavea Fatulegae’e Palepoi Mauga replied that if he were re-elected, he would act on reintroducing the proposal he has been working on the past years. He said that the current punishment for Illegal Drug Use in American Samoa is 5 years of imprisonment and a fine of $5000 is inadequate and has been a playful matter to individuals who have been punished the past years for the punishments are not momentous. His proposal is to raise the fine from $5000 to $10000 or $20000 and the years of imprisonment from 5 to 10 years or more. This is a major issue, the punishments should be major as well.

In addition, Mr. Fiu Loia Gutu told the students of Faga’tua High School that he does not want to hear anything of drugs in the school. Being the school at the farthest east, the ongoing issue on drugs should not reach Faga’itua High Scool. This forum enabled students, parents, and teachers to know how much the candidates care about the future of American Samoa and what they have envisioned to protect them.

Overall, when Fagaitua High School’s U.S. Government Class and teachers Alititai Sagapolutele and Faugagana Fagaava sponsored this 3-day Forum, it was a great turnout that availed the students, teachers, and parents of each district. Each day had its own uniqueness because all the candidates had different information to share on. As one of the students said, “This forum was a great opportunity to hear from the leaders of American Samoa.” Having the fact that this class is U.S Government and that we were taught our government (A.S. Government) mimics the U.S Government, the students were able to gain insights on how the government is ran. These three days allowed students to learn more on the House of Representatives and their duties. Not only the students, but parents and adults that attended each forums as well. The 3-day 2018 Forum was a great opportunity for students, parents and teachers to gain knowledge on how the candidates, or future leaders of American Samoa plan to take action on the current issues and their happenings.

Pei o upu o le Tusi Paia, “E ao lava ona o outou fa’afetai i mea uma aua o le finagalo lea a Le Atua.” We would like to give thanks and show gratitude to all candidates that made this forum possible. We, students of Faga’itua High School’s U.S Government Class would not have made this forum possible if it weren’t for the candidates’ presence. We thank you all for sparing time from your busy schedules to attend our forums and share with the future of American Samoa. We thank you for answering the questions that were asked with honesty and morality. We thank you for sharing your perspectives and goals in protecting the future of our districts and American Samoa. The class of 2019 and Faga’itua High School are very blessed to know that our districts and the future of our country are in good hands. Fa’afetai, fa’afetai tele lava