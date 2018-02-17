DON’T FORGET OUR NATIVE WILDLIFE — THEY NEED HELP TOO This photo provided by an Ili’ili resident shows a fruit bat “taking a nap” on the branch of one of their papaya trees, 24 hours after Tropical Storm Gita. With the devastation from the storm of trees and greenery up in the mountains too, bats and birds will be seeking food and shelter closer to homes. Hopefully, like this peacefully sleeping bat — residents will protect them. [Courtesy photo]