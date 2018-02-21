Group photo of performers with Culture Crew, along with members of the Island Block — which provides DJ service and its members also sing. Also in the group are individual singers — all from the US. And they will hold an open-air concert tomorrow, Thursday, at the Suigaula o le Atuvasa at Utulei Beach. The concert, which is free of charge starts at 4p.m. with the goal to bring songs of love and happiness to the lives of local residents, impacted by Tropical Storm Gita. [photo: Leua Aiono Frost.]