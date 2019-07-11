Bluesky shares $20,000 among 7 high schools for tech-based initiatives

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — July 10th, 2019 marks 20 Years of Bluesky's service in American Samoa, and on Wednesday the company proudly presented seven local high schools with their share of the $20,000 allocated to support the high schools’ technology based projects.

All the high schools in American Samoa (Tutuila and Manua) were invited to apply for funds to support their projects that utilize technology to benefit the high school student body.

The seven high schools that were awarded, submitted projects that met the following criteria:

• Promotes the positive impact of technology in various learning activities

• Utilizess technology to promote interests in STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) related careers

• Utilizes technology to benefit the high school students, and

• Applies technology to improve and advance the learning of students

The high school projects were reviewed by a select committee of the Bluesky management team with the assistance of Mr. Ernie Seiuli of the American Samoa Community College, Trades & Technology.

The seven high schools were awarded as follows:

• $4,000 - Pacific Horizon School – Robotics Program for 2019- 2020

• $4,000 - South Pacific Academy – 3D Printer & Digital Camera for Student Center

• $3,000 - Faasao/Marist HS – Equipment/Supplies for new Science Lab

• $3,000 - Nuuuli Voc-Tech HS – Additional Computers for Spec-ED student program

• $3,000 - Samoana HS – Project Finafinau – media resource to promote awareness

• $1,500 - Tafuna HS – Printers for students/ Security Camera for school

• $1,500 - Fagaitua HS – In Zone Camera for quality films to promote athletes

Toleafoa Tiafau Douglas Creevey, Bluesky CEO said, “We are very pleased to be able to help these high schools with their technology-based projects. Bluesky continues to align to our commitment to invest in youth empowerment and technological innovation in American Samoa. Our youth are the future of tomorrow and we look to support and nurture their development over the years.”

HISTORY

Since opening its doors for business in 1999, Bluesky has offered premiere telecommunications services in and for the American Samoa community. In the last two decades Bluesky has been a major contributor of revenue to ASG through taxes, proudly serving American Samoa by investing more than $20 Million in Capital Expenditures and continually bringing the latest innovation of the Mobile (Voice & Data), Broadband, WiFi, Cable TV (Moana TV) and Cloud services to the territory.

Through scholarships, on-the-job training, internships, partnerships and sponsorships for charitable and non-profit organizations in American Samoa, Bluesky has contributed over $1 million to the community in the past 20 years. Aside from contributions and investments in the territory, Bluesky takes pride in their multi-talented staff and management team of which 92% are all local residents of the territory.

“Today we celebrate 20 years of service in American Samoa, and we express our gratitude and say “Fa’afetai tele lava” to all our customers for being a part of our journey!” said Bluesky Country Manager, Raj Deo.