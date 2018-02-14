The two huge trees in front of the Bank Of Hawai’i in Tafuna that were uprooted and took down power lines, contributing to the power outage in the area during Tropical Storm Gita. Downed trees, roofs and power poles were typical results of the up to 80+ mph gusts of winds that the territory suffered over the weekend. BoH opened on Monday to service their customers, despite not being able to post transactions until yesterday afternoon, due to communication line problems. [photo: TG]