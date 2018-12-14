BA-BOOM of the ‘fagaofe’ is a familiar sound during Kerisimasi season

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — It’s that time of the year again — greetings of Manuia le Kerisimasi ma le Tausage Fou are heard throughout the Territory — and unfortunately the BA-BOOM of the ‘fagaofe’ also becomes a familiar sound. According to Captain Muagututitia John Cendrowski, the police are receiving a minimum of 3- 4 calls a day from people complaining about the loud noise — it’s a public disturbance.

He wants the public to know that it is very dangerous for our children and whoever is doing it to please stop. The loud noise of the fagaofe is usually heard late at night, making it hard for people, especially the elderly and babies, to sleep. It’s also a very dangerous way to celebrate the holidays.

Captain Cendrowski explained that back in the days a fagaofe was made out of bamboo and it was dangerous then. But now it’s become even more hazardous as they are being made out of tin cans, put together using duct tape; and in order for the fagaofe to make the booming noise, kerosene is used to create the combustion needed for the loud noise. He said the bigger the fagaofe, the louder the boom.

In the previous years there have been cases where kids were hospitalized because of fagaofes exploding or catching on fire.

Captain Cendrowski wants to let the public know for the safety of our children and out of respect to our elders fagaofes are banned. “We want everyone to have a safe and joyous Christmas and New Year,” he said.