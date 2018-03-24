Home

March for Our Lives, March 24, 2018

Sat, 03/24/2018 - 10:57am

Bearing signs reading “We Are the Change,” ″No More Silence,” ″Keep NRA Money Out of Politics,” protesters lined Pennsylvania Avenue from the stage near the Capitol, stretching back toward the White House at the “March for Our Lives” rally in support of gun control, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Washington,D.C. 800 marches are are expected to take place today around the world. Among the questions facing march organizers and participants will be how to translate this into meaningful legislative change. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

