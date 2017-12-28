If you look at Facebook, everybody seems happy. Nobody suffers. Right?

If you believe that, I’ll tell you other stories, too. We all know the only photos people seem to take are when they’re having fun. No one shows photos of marital difficulties, problems with their parents, embarrassing health issues, eating disorders or just plain depression.

And, of course, they’re all having so much fun with their friends. Tons of friends. It’s kind of like TV at Christmastime – everyone is happy, getting those gifts they always wanted.

Facebook can be a Santa Claus existence that looks so real. And because of that, it can make us feel so bad. This is a big problem for people who don’t have real friends – the ones you call up, pal around with and actually do go out with and have a good time.

A study recently published by computer scientists at the University of Indiana showed that this Facebook and Instagram science fiction may be harmful to people who don’t have a true social network. Such people appear to be overindulging in social media as a substitute for actual face-to-face interaction.

Back in the ’60s when I was in college, social media meant wearing buttons with slogans and having passionate face-to-face discussions about the meaning of life.

My spin (and even as a doctor and an elder statesman, I do have a spin on this): Social media is here to stay. But remember, Facebook graffiti may have a role, but it should be a minor one in your life.

More on opioids

Here’s another comment from me on the opioid crisis — and it is a crisis. An article out of the University of Rochester found that back-pain sufferers who also had depression were twice as likely to get narcotics for their pain as those who were not depressed.