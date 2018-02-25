ASPA thanks the public for your patience as crews continue to restore power to areas still without electricity due to safety reasons causing delays. As a reminder to all ASPA customers without power, please contact 699-1234, 770-1600,770-1601 to register your name on the list for the service order. ASPA encourages the public to visit the ASPA Facebook page for more information about their operations. More importantly, ASPA cautions the public to treat all telephone and power lines as live at all times. [photo: THA]