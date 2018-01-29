The newly formed American Samoa Rowing Association (ASRA) sent two young athletes and a coach to Port Vila, Vanuatu, to participate in a 2-week FISA (World Rowing Association) training camp and Oceania selection regatta. The group representing American Samoa returned to the territory last week. The two athletes, Fiapa’ipa’i Fanene and Sene Isileli Jr., learned the basics and fundamentals of rowing, trained with athletes from Samoa, Vanuatu and other Pacific Islands. [courtesy photo]