Agnes Siaosi of the Tafuna Warriors celebrates aft er scoring a goal against the Samoana Sharks during an ASHSAA Girls JV game on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 at the Pago Park Soccer Stadium. Th e girls high school soccer games has resumed aft er a nearly 2-week postponement due to Tropical Storm Gita and unfavorable weather conditions. [FFAS MEDIA/Brian Vitolio]