A donation of love, on Valentine’s Day: An employee of Neil’s ACE Home Center is seen here beside some of the many large pillows donated by ACE to local Red Cross in its response to victims of Tropical Storm Gita. The ACE in-kind donation, worth $15,000, was made yesterday and included not only pillows, but also blankets, towels & sheets, quilt sets, tarps, coolers, ACE t-shirts, paint and water. [photo: Leua Aiono Frost]