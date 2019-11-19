32nd Annual American Samoa Science Symposium 2019- 20

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Science/Health division of Office of Curriculum and Instruction (OCI), American Samoa Department of Education announced the Top winners at the thirty-second annual AMERICAN SAMOA SCIENCE SYMPOSIUM — STEM related competition for high school students.

The Science symposium is a special project coordinated by the Office of Curriculum and Instruction (OCI), Department of Education, and funded by USDOE Consolidated Grant of Insular Affairs. It’s focus is to inspire young scientists, engineers and innovators, who will solve the grand challenges of the future.

The Top 6 winners are now eligible to represent American Samoa to the Pacific Science Symposium for Science and Sustainability (PS3) in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

The Pacific Symposium for Science and Sustainability is an annual event coordinated by the Hawaii Academy of Science and funded by the Department of the Army, Navy and Air Force to encourage high school students to pursue research and study in science, engineering and mathematics.

The regional competition is open to all high school students in grades 9-12. It provides a unique educational experience by bringing high school students from the Pacific Islands including Hawaii to share their studies. The symposium is also fashioned after professional conferences, which include field trips and social events.

The symposium was held on Nov. 15th at the Pele US Army Reserve Center, Tafuna. A total of 25 student research papers were reviewed by off-island readers (scientists and university faculties), selecting the top 11 student finalists to present on symposium day that was then judged by local judges.

The top 10 winning students were:

First Place: Vincent Maverick Jagon of Faasao Marist High School; Second Place: Osana Laulu of Leone High School; Third Place: Avril Regis of Faasao Marist High School; Fourth Place: Noelle Lei Sam of South Pacific Academy; Fifth place: Kutori Temese of Manumalo Academy.

Other student finalists of the local symposium in order of ranking are 6th place: Jodesy Fuiava of Manumalo Academy; 7th place: Yasminna Sanchez of Samoana High School; 8th place: Arianne Andrei P. Adriano of South Pacific Academy; 9th place: Lynell Mareko of Manumalo Academy; 10th place: James Liu Kuey of Faasao Marist High School.

We also wish to acknowledge our 15 semi-finalists that submitted papers for this year’s competition: Honorable mention in alphabetical order is Angela Chen of Pacific Horizon School; Evelini Suani of Manumalo Academy; Jade Cox of Pacific Horizon School, Liaina Sade Cassens of Leone High School; Lolomaletaiotumua April S. Faoliu of Nuu’uli Vocational Technical School; Matavai Auapaau of Tafuna High School; Micah Faumuina of Fagaitua High School; Michael Sun of South Pacific Academy; Osomanu Gayla Tauane of Fagaitua High School; Philip Liang of Manumalo Academy; Rosa Mareko of Fagaitua High School; Siniva Tumama Aneterosa of Tafuna High School and Victor Chen of Pacific Horizon School.

In recognition of their achievements, Top 6 finalists received a prize package containing certificate of merit; Trophy; a bag with school supplies and goodies.

On approval, the top six finalists will receive an all-expense paid trip to Honolulu, Hawai’i from January 19- 20, 2020 to showcase their science projects at Hawaii Academy of Sciences in a two-day Pacific Symposium for Science and Sustainability (PS3) competition.

The PS3 serves as a regional competition for students to advance to the national program, Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS). All students in grades 9–12 in both public and private schools in Hawai‘i, American Samoa, and Micronesia are invited to submit papers for participation in the PS3. Five finalists at the PS3 will receive expense-paid trips to the national JSHS in April/May. The top three finalists will receive scholarships and the top two get the right to represent the Hawai’i region in the national JSHS competition. Scholarships and travel to international science events are prizes included at the national JSHS.

For this year’s symposium readers and judges, the organizers thank you for your continuous support and advice.

The off-island readers were: Rob Rivers Ph.D., National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) Bethesda, MD, George Hui Ph.D., Research Professor, University of Hawaii, School of Medicine, Honolulu, HI, Andrew Pati Ah Young, Ph.D., Scientist, Genentech Inc., South San Francisco, CA.

The local judges were Hanae Spathias, Scientist, National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa, Scott Rozanski, Meteorologist, WSO Pago Pago, National weather Service, American Samoa, Edna Noga, PG Staff Engineer II, American Samoa Power Authority, American Samoa, Sabrina Woofter, American Samoa Coral Reef Advisory Group Coordinator, DMWR, American Samoa.

Many special thanks to all the parents and supporters in attendance to witness the presentations by these ‘young scientists’ of American Samoa, LTC Alejandro L. Buniag and Mr. Victor Avalos for the use of SFC Konelio Pele Army Reserve Center, Tafuna. For any questions or inquiries regarding this special project, please contact Dr. Joserose Jyothibhavan (Science/Health Coordinator) OCI.

For more information on the AMERICAN SAMOA SCIENCE SYMPOSIUM, visit the ASDOE web site: https://www.doe.as/District/Department/14-Office-of-Curriculum-Instruction

Samoa News congratulates all participants in the 2019- 20 32nd annual AMERICAN SAMOA SCIENCE SYMPOSIUM — STEM related competition, with a special Malo Lava to the Faasao High School competition winner — Vincent Maverick Jagon.