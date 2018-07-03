This morning, a Must See: The live broadcast of the 24th annual Samoa News Territorial Spelling Bee — major sponsor McDonald’s American Samoa — and the Department of Education. It will be on KVZK TV Channel 2. There are 31 spellers this year from public and private schools vying for the chance to represent American Samoa at the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. Good Luck to all and thanks to all our contributing sponsors. [SN photo]